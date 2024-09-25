Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants prices announced

Mahindra has revealed the prices of the 4x4 versions of the all-new Thar Roxx. The lifestyle off-roader in this guise is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 18.79 lakh. Customers can book the Thar Roxx starting from 3 October onwards.

Mechanically, the 4x4 version of the Thar Roxx is only being offered with the 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate a maximum power output of 173bhp and 370Nm of peak torque. Moreover, along with an electronic locking differential, the Roxx also comes equipped with three terrain modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud.

As for the features, with the entry-level MX5 variant, the Thar Roxx 4x4 comes loaded with a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charger, leatherette seats, auto-dimming IRVM, single pane sunroof, and a TPMS. Meanwhile, the mid-AX5L version is bundled with a Level 2 ADAS suite, auto climate control, digital instrument panel, and electronic parking brake. That said, the top-of-the-line AX7L variant gets a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, 360-degreee surround camera, and powered wing mirrors.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Thar Roxx 4x4 version:

Thar Roxx 4x4 MX5 Manual: Rs. 18.79 lakh

Thar Roxx 4x4 AX5L Automatic: Rs. 20.99 lakh

Thar Roxx 4x4 AX7L Manual: Rs. 20.99 lakh

Thar Roxx 4x4 AX7L Automatic: Rs. 22.49 lakh

