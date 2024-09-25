    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants prices announced

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 25 September 2024,17:28 PM IST

            Mahindra has revealed the prices of the 4x4 versions of the all-new Thar Roxx. The lifestyle off-roader in this guise is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 18.79 lakh. Customers can book the Thar Roxx starting from 3 October onwards.

            Mechanically, the 4x4 version of the Thar Roxx is only being offered with the 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. This motor is tuned to generate a maximum power output of 173bhp and 370Nm of peak torque. Moreover, along with an electronic locking differential, the Roxx also comes equipped with three terrain modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud.

            As for the features, with the entry-level MX5 variant, the Thar Roxx 4x4 comes loaded with a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charger, leatherette seats, auto-dimming IRVM, single pane sunroof, and a TPMS. Meanwhile, the mid-AX5L version is bundled with a Level 2 ADAS suite, auto climate control, digital instrument panel, and electronic parking brake. That said, the top-of-the-line AX7L variant gets a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, 360-degreee surround camera, and powered wing mirrors.

            Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Thar Roxx 4x4 version:

            Thar Roxx 4x4 MX5 Manual: Rs. 18.79 lakh

            Thar Roxx 4x4 AX5L Automatic: Rs. 20.99 lakh

            Thar Roxx 4x4 AX7L Manual: Rs. 20.99 lakh

            Thar Roxx 4x4 AX7L Automatic: Rs. 22.49 lakh

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh Onwards
            Nissan Magnite facelift teased; to be launched in India next month

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/26/2024 14:45:58

            The 2024 Magnite will get a revised design and new features.

            Kia EV9 specifications, features, and variant details revealed

            By Jay Shah09/26/2024 12:59:21

            Kia has revealed the specifications, colours, and features of EV9 electric SUV.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants prices announced

            By Haji Chakralwale09/25/2024 17:28:57

            The prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx 4X4 versions start at Rs. 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

            MG Hector Snowstorm launched; priced at Rs. 21.53 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/25/2024 15:39:21

            MG Hector now available in Snowstorm edition at Rs. 21.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Skoda Kylaq global debut confirmed for 6 November

            By Jay Shah09/24/2024 17:28:12

            The production-spec Skoda Kylaq will make its global debut on 6 November.

            Tata Nexon range updated; gets CNG, Red Dark Edition, and new EV variants

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/24/2024 15:08:44

            The Nexon range now gets a panoramic sunroof.

            Prices of MG Windsor EV battery pack variants revealed

            By Jay Shah09/23/2024 14:26:18

            MG India has revealed the variant-wise prices of all variants of Windsor EV.

