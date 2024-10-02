Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants get new dark theme

In a positive move by Mahindra, the carmaker has introduced a new interior theme for the Thar Roxx. The new Mocha Brown dark theme will be offered alongside the existing off-white theme which was more likely to get dirty during off-road activities.

However, the new interior is only limited to the 4x4 variants and will not be offered with the RWD and petrol versions. The delivery of the new interior will commence from January 2025. Meanwhile, the official bookings of Thar Roxx will start from 3 October at Rs. 21,000.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available with 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes. However, the 4WD configuration is limited only to the diesel versions.

The rival to the Mahindra Thar Roxx include Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha five-door.

