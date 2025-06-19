    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra Thar 3-door Facelift Spied: Revised Front Fascia, Thar Roxx-derived Centre Console

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Thursday 19 June 2025,19:00 PM IST

            The recently spied test mule of the Mahindra Thar three-door reveals an updated front fascia and an instrument cluster borrowed from the Thar Roxx. The design of the upcoming three-door Thar draws inspiration from the latter (circular DRLs and projector lens being key giveaways), with a few other changes made to the front fender and wheel arches.

            Mahindra Thar Facelift Dashboard

            Internally, we can see grab handles on the A-pillar, switches on the driver’s side in lieu of the centre, and likely a wireless mobile charger. The three-door Thar is only offered with a hard-top version, given that the convertible soft top did not see the light of day after 2021. Barring that, just like the majority of the facelifts, the three-door Thar will likely carry over the existing powertrain-transmission combinations.

            Mahindra Thar Facelift
            MahindraThar Facelift ₹ 12.00 - 18.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Thar Facelift | Mahindra Thar Facelift

            By Dwij Bhandut06/19/2025 18:25:50

            The Thar three-door may launch in the coming months.

            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift to Get Triple-Screen Display!

            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift to Get Triple-Screen Display!

            By Haji Chakralwale06/19/2025 17:16:05

            Recent spy pictures of the Mahindra XUV700 facelift have confirmed plenty of new details, including some exterior and interior

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Celebration Edition Launched at Rs. 1.3 Crore

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Celebration Edition Launched at Rs. 1.3 Crore

            By Jay Shah06/19/2025 11:06:32

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched the EQS 580 Celebration Edition, a limited-run version of its flagship electric sedan. It is priced at Rs. 1.30 crore (ex-showroom).

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG Returns with Enhanced Features

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG Returns with Enhanced Features

            By Jay Shah06/18/2025 16:48:10

            Maruti Suzuki has officially reintroduced the Grand Vitara CNG, with prices starting from Rs. 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launched; Costs Rs. 21,000 More Over Standard Variant

            Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launched; Costs Rs. 21,000 More Over Standard Variant

            By Jay Shah06/17/2025 14:15:32

            Citroen India has introduced a new Sport Edition for the C3 hatchback. Available across all Live, Feel, and Shine variants, this special edition adds Rs. 21,000 to the price tag.

            Mahindra Scorpio N Automatic Now Offered with Z4 Trim

            Mahindra Scorpio N Automatic Now Offered with Z4 Trim

            By Jay Shah06/17/2025 12:33:52

            Mahindra has broadened the appeal of Scorpio N SUV by introducing the torque converter automatic gearbox for the Z4 trim. Positioned just above the base Z2 variant, this move makes the automatic Scorpio N more affordable.

            Citroen C3 Sport Edition Revealed

            Citroen C3 Sport Edition Revealed

            By Jay Shah06/16/2025 12:35:33

            Citroen is preparing to launch a Sport Edition of the C3 hatchback. As per dealer insights, the special variant will offer cosmetic updates to the car.

