Mahindra Thar 3-door Facelift Spied: Revised Front Fascia, Thar Roxx-derived Centre Console

The recently spied test mule of the Mahindra Thar three-door reveals an updated front fascia and an instrument cluster borrowed from the Thar Roxx. The design of the upcoming three-door Thar draws inspiration from the latter (circular DRLs and projector lens being key giveaways), with a few other changes made to the front fender and wheel arches.

Internally, we can see grab handles on the A-pillar, switches on the driver’s side in lieu of the centre, and likely a wireless mobile charger. The three-door Thar is only offered with a hard-top version, given that the convertible soft top did not see the light of day after 2021. Barring that, just like the majority of the facelifts, the three-door Thar will likely carry over the existing powertrain-transmission combinations.

Mahindra | Thar Facelift | Mahindra Thar Facelift