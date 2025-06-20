    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra Scorpio N Set for Overhaul: To Get Panoramic Sunroof, Level 2 ADAS

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Friday 20 June 2025,18:15 PM IST

            The Scorpio N SUV was launched in 2022, with its top-spec variants getting a single-pane sunroof. Our sources have revealed that the Scorpio N will get a much-needed cosmetic and functional overhaul, with the addition of a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS, which may include features like smart pilot assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, and lane keep assist. All these features are already offered with the XUV700.

            Mechanically, we expect the upcoming Scorpio N to get 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel motors, both paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmission systems. A 4WD variant will likely make its way to the product portfolio.

            Mahindra Scorpio N
            MahindraScorpio N ₹ 13.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Scorpio N | Mahindra Scorpio N

            All Popular Cars