            Mahindra Scorpio N Gains Level 2 ADAS; New Z8T Variant Introduced

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 28 June 2025,07:38 AM IST

            Mahindra has enhanced the Scorpio N lineup by integrating Level 2 ADAS into its top-spec Z8L variant, which starts from Rs. 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). This includes the package of advanced safety functionalities like Speed Limit Assist and Front Vehicle Start Alert, alongside other active features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, and high beam assist.

            In a move to broaden the variant offerings, Mahindra has also launched a new Z8T trim. Positioned between the existing Z8 and the new Z8L variants, the Z8T is priced from Rs. 20.29 lakh (ex-showroom). While it foregoes the ADAS package, the Z8T offers most of the Z8L's amenities. These include an electronic parking brake, front parking sensors, an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, a 360-degree camera, larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, ventilated front seats, and a six-way powered driver's seat.

            The ADAS-equipped Z8L variants, available in six- and seven-seat configurations, command a premium of approximately Rs. 46,000 over their non-ADAS predecessors. The Z8T variant, on the other hand, is priced about Rs. 1.13 lakh higher than the Z8.

