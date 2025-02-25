Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition launched at Rs. 19.19 Lakh

Celebrating the sales of two lakh units of the Scorpio-N in India, Mahindra recently launched the Scorpio-N Carbon Edition, with prices starting at Rs. 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition has two variants on offer, paired with several powertrain options.

External changes for the Scorpio-N Carbon Edition include a Metallic Black paint scheme, Smoked-chrome accents, 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, and a Galvano finish for the roof rails.

Inside, the special edition of the Scorpio-N gets leatherette seats, contrast deco-stitching, and Smoked-chrome inserts.

The 2025 Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel motors, paired with six-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearboxes. Offered in Z8 and Z8L variants, the car also gets 2WD and 4WD configurations.

Furnished below is a price list of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition (all prices, ex-showroom):

Variant Petrol Diesel MT AT 2WD MT 2WD AT 4WD MT 4WD AT Z8 Rs. 19.19 lakh Rs. 20.70 lakh Rs. 19.65 lakh Rs. 21.18 lakh Rs. 21.72 lakh Rs. 23.44 lakh Z8L Rs. 20.90 lakh Rs. 22.31 lakh Rs. 21.30 lakh Rs 22.76 lakh Rs. 23.33 lakh Rs. 24.89 lakh

