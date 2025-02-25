Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition launched at Rs. 19.19 Lakh

Celebrating the sales of two lakh units of the Scorpio-N in India, Mahindra recently launched the Scorpio-N Carbon Edition, with prices starting at Rs. 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition has two variants on offer, paired with several powertrain options.
External changes for the Scorpio-N Carbon Edition include a Metallic Black paint scheme, Smoked-chrome accents, 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, and a Galvano finish for the roof rails.
Inside, the special edition of the Scorpio-N gets leatherette seats, contrast deco-stitching, and Smoked-chrome inserts.
The 2025 Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel motors, paired with six-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearboxes. Offered in Z8 and Z8L variants, the car also gets 2WD and 4WD configurations.
Furnished below is a price list of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition (all prices, ex-showroom):
Variant
Petrol
Diesel
MT
AT
2WD MT
2WD AT
4WD MT
4WD AT
Z8
Rs. 19.19 lakh
Rs. 20.70 lakh
Rs. 19.65 lakh
Rs. 21.18 lakh
Rs. 21.72 lakh
Rs. 23.44 lakh
Z8L
Rs. 20.90 lakh
Rs. 22.31 lakh
Rs. 21.30 lakh
Rs 22.76 lakh
Rs. 23.33 lakh
Rs. 24.89 lakh