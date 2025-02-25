    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition launched at Rs. 19.19 Lakh

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Tuesday 25 February 2025,13:30 PM IST

            Celebrating the sales of two lakh units of the Scorpio-N in India, Mahindra recently launched the Scorpio-N Carbon Edition, with prices starting at Rs. 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition has two variants on offer, paired with several powertrain options.

            External changes for the Scorpio-N Carbon Edition include a Metallic Black paint scheme, Smoked-chrome accents, 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, and a Galvano finish for the roof rails.

            Mahindra Scorpio N Front Row Seats

            Inside, the special edition of the Scorpio-N gets leatherette seats, contrast deco-stitching, and Smoked-chrome inserts.

            Mahindra Scorpio N Dashboard

            The 2025 Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel motors, paired with six-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearboxes. Offered in Z8 and Z8L variants, the car also gets 2WD and 4WD configurations.

            Furnished below is a price list of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition (all prices, ex-showroom):

            Variant

            Petrol

            Diesel

            MT

            AT

            2WD MT

            2WD AT

            4WD MT

            4WD AT

            Z8

            Rs. 19.19 lakh

            Rs. 20.70 lakh

            Rs. 19.65 lakh

            Rs. 21.18 lakh

            Rs. 21.72 lakh

            Rs. 23.44 lakh

            Z8L

            Rs. 20.90 lakh

            Rs. 22.31 lakh

            Rs. 21.30 lakh

            Rs 22.76 lakh

            Rs. 23.33 lakh

            Rs. 24.89 lakh

            Mahindra Scorpio N
            MahindraScorpio N ₹ 13.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Scorpio N | Mahindra Scorpio N | Scorpio N Carbon | Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon | Scorpio N Carbon Edition | Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Crash Tested: Here’s What We Know

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Crash Tested: Here’s What We Know

            By Dwij Bhandut02/27/2025 15:13:30

            Test likely to be internal, car expected to perform well in GNCAP/BNCAP tests

            MG Comet EV Blackstorm launched in India at Rs. 7.80 lakh

            MG Comet EV Blackstorm launched in India at Rs. 7.80 lakh

            By Dwij Bhandut02/26/2025 12:16:00

            The Blackstorm edition can be booked for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

            Kia Syros gathers 20,000 bookings

            Kia Syros gathers 20,000 bookings

            By Jay Shah02/26/2025 10:46:34

            Kia Syros records 20,163 bookings in less than 2 months.

            Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition launched at Rs. 19.19 Lakh

            Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition launched at Rs. 19.19 Lakh

            By Dwij Bhandut02/25/2025 12:21:30

            Available in two variants, gets 2WD and 4WD options

            Renault Kiger, Kwid, and Triber now available with a CNG kit

            Renault Kiger, Kwid, and Triber now available with a CNG kit

            By Jay Shah02/25/2025 10:55:00

            Renault Kiger, Kwid, and Triber offered with CNG kits.

            Kia EV6 undergoes voluntary recall in India

            Kia EV6 undergoes voluntary recall in India

            By Dwij Bhandut02/24/2025 13:44:21

            1,380 units of Kia EV6 recalled in India.

            2025 Kia Seltos launched; priced from Rs. 11.13 lakh

            2025 Kia Seltos launched; priced from Rs. 11.13 lakh

            By Jay Shah02/24/2025 12:20:26

            2025 Kia Seltos launched at Rs. 11.13 lakh with new features.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90 facelift

            Volvo XC90 facelift

            ₹ 1.10 - 1.15 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Skoda Octavia facelift

            Skoda Octavia facelift

            ₹ 35.00 - 40.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Audi RS Q8

            Audi RS Q8

            ₹ 2.49 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 48.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 9.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Emeya

            Lotus Emeya

            ₹ 2.34 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Emira

            Lotus Emira

            ₹ 3.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars