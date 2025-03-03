Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon arrives at showrooms

The newly launched Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon has started to arrive at showrooms. Based on the Z8 and Z8L variants, the Scorpio N Carbon gets cosmetic updates and is offered with a seven-seat configuration and two engine options.

The Scorpio N Carbon is painted in Stealth Black exterior shade and gets a de-chromed look with blacked-out windowline, alloys, door handles, and roof rails. Similar theme is followed inside the cabin with black theme. Since the Carbon is based on the higher variants, it continues to be offered with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, cooled front seats, and wireless charging pad.

The Carbon edition is offered with 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes. The diesel version can also be had in the 4WD AT guise.

