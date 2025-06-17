Mahindra Scorpio N Automatic Now Offered with Z4 Trim

Mahindra has broadened the appeal of the Scorpio N SUV by introducing the torque converter automatic gearbox for the Z4 trim. Positioned just above the base Z2 variant, this move makes the automatic Scorpio N more affordable.

The Z4 automatic petrol is priced at Rs. 17.39 lakh, while the diesel automatic comes in at Rs. 17.86 lakh (ex-showroom). This new entry point is approximately Rs. 1.05 lakh to Rs. 1.67 lakh cheaper than the previous Z6 and Z8 Select variants, respectively.

Under the hood, the Scorpio N Z4 continues to offer two engine choices. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol delivers 200bhp and 380Nm (with AT), while the 2.2-litre diesel produces 130bhp and 300Nm with both gearbox options.

Available exclusively in a seven-seat configuration, the Z4 trim is equipped with features like halogen headlights, LED turn indicators, eight-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and second-row AC vents.

