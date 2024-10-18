Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition introduced

Mahindra has introduced the Boss Edition of the Scorpio Classic. While we still await the prices of this special edition, we can say that it is offering of extra accessories that will be fitted at the dealer-end.

As part of the package, the Scorpio Boss Edition comes equipped with a dark chrome front grille, door visors, carbon fibre applique on ORVMs, and dark chrome accents on headlamps, tail lamps, door handles, and bonnet.

Inside, it follows a dark theme with black leatherette upholstery with cushions and a rear-view camera.

Under the hood, it continues to be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine. It produces 130bhp and 300Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

