Mahindra Revises BE6, XEV 9e Charger Policy

Mahindra furnished the entire price list for the BE6 and the XEV 9e earlier this year. Both these cars get two charger options, capping at 7.2kW AC and 11.2kW AC respectively. Citing consumer feedback, Mahindra has now revised the policy pertaining to the mandatory purchase of chargers, of which the former sells at Rs. 50,000, while the latter costs Rs. 75,000.

Mahindra stated that the customer can opt out of the mandatory charger installation process under the following conditions:

1. If the customer's residence or office lacks the provision of a private charger.

2. If the customer has a charger that meets Mahindra’s safety standards.

3. Customers purchasing two Mahindra SUVs can have one charger.

The Mahindra BE6 and the XEV 9e have two battery packs to choose from – 59kWh and 79kWh. With ex-showroom prices starting from Rs. 18.90 lakh and Rs. 21.90 lakh respectively, deliveries are set to begin in the coming weeks.

