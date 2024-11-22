Mahindra reveals new INGLO platform technical specs

Mahindra has revealed new information about its upcoming EVs, the XEV 9e and the BE 6e, which are set to debut on 26 November. Both models will be underpinned by the INGLO platform, the technical details of which have been revealed by the automaker.

This new platform will be offered with a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack with LFP chemistry battery cells. Both battery packs will support fast charging with 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes with a 175kW DC fast charger. Furthermore, the models will have a rear-axle mounted motor with a power output of 170-210kW depending on the EV’s specification.

Furthermore, the upcoming all-electric SUVs will debut with some new-in-segment tech including brake-by-wire, semi-active suspension, and an electric power steering system developed specifically for EVs.

