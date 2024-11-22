    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra reveals new INGLO platform technical specs

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Friday 22 November 2024,10:15 AM IST

            Mahindra has revealed new information about its upcoming EVs, the XEV 9e and the BE 6e, which are set to debut on 26 November. Both models will be underpinned by the INGLO platform, the technical details of which have been revealed by the automaker.

            Mahindra XEV 9e Engine Shot

            This new platform will be offered with a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack with LFP chemistry battery cells. Both battery packs will support fast charging with 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes with a 175kW DC fast charger. Furthermore, the models will have a rear-axle mounted motor with a power output of 170-210kW depending on the EV’s specification.

            Furthermore, the upcoming all-electric SUVs will debut with some new-in-segment tech including brake-by-wire, semi-active suspension, and an electric power steering system developed specifically for EVs.

            Mahindra BE 6e
            MahindraBE 6e ₹ 17.00 - 21.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | BE 6e | Mahindra BE 6e | XEV 9e | Mahindra XEV 9e

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Toyota Innova Hycross achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone

            Toyota Innova Hycross achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone

            By Haji Chakralwale11/23/2024 12:01:41

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has achieved a significant milestone by recording 1 lakh unit sales of the Innova Hycross.

            Mahindra reveals new INGLO platform technical specs

            Mahindra reveals new INGLO platform technical specs

            By Haji Chakralwale11/22/2024 10:15:48

            Mahindra has revealed new information about its upcoming EVs, the XEV 9e and the BE 6e, which are set to debut on 26 November.

            New BMW M5 launched in India at Rs. 1.99 crore

            New BMW M5 launched in India at Rs. 1.99 crore

            By Jay Shah11/21/2024 19:29:14

            BMW M5 launched in India at Rs. 1.99 crore with more power, new features, and modern tech.

            Citroen C5 Aircross Feel variant discontinued

            Citroen C5 Aircross Feel variant discontinued

            By Jay Shah11/21/2024 08:43:29

            Citroen C5 Aircross Feel variant delisted.

            Nissan India begins export of Magnite facelift

            Nissan India begins export of Magnite facelift

            By Haji Chakralwale11/20/2024 12:57:09

            Nissan India has commenced the export program of its newest SUV, the Magnite facelift.

            Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta waiting period reduced

            Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta waiting period reduced

            By Jay Shah11/20/2024 11:13:58

            Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta waiting period reduced.

            4 Volkswagen and Skoda models recalled in India

            4 Volkswagen and Skoda models recalled in India

            By Haji Chakralwale11/19/2024 17:00:46

            Volkswagen and Skoda India has issued a voluntary recall for their models including Virtus, Taigun, Slavia, and Kushaq.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q7 facelift

            Audi Q7 facelift

            ₹ 89.00 - 98.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 50.00 - 52.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mahindra BE 6e

            Mahindra BE 6e

            ₹ 17.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Honda Amaze 2024

            Honda Amaze 2024

            ₹ 7.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Toyota Camry 2024

            Toyota Camry 2024

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Tata Punch facelift

            Tata Punch facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            BMW M5

            BMW M5

            ₹ 1.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

            ₹ 1.95 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class

            ₹ 3.60 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars