            Mahindra Records 18 per cent Growth in SUV Sales in June 2025

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 02 July 2025,08:02 AM IST

            Mahindra and Mahindra has reported total vehicle sales of 78,969 units in June 2025, reflecting a 14 per cent year-on-year growth. The company’s domestic SUV sales stood at 47,306 units for the month, marking an 18 per cent increase compared to June 2024.

            Including exports, Mahindra’s total SUV sales reached 48,329 units. The company also sold 20,575 commercial vehicles in the domestic market, which includes light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty trucks.

            Mahindra Right Front Three Quarter

            Exports during the month stood at 2,634 units, a slight increase from 2,597 units in June 2024.

            According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In June, we achieved SUV sales of 47,306 units, a growth of 18 per cent, and total vehicle sales of 78,969 units, a 14 per cent growth compared to the same month last year. The quarter ended on a very positive note for us, marking the highest quarter ever for SUVs.”

            Mahindra

