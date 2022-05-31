Mahindra passenger cars receive 1.70 lakh bookings

Indian carmaker Mahindra has officially announced that it has received over 1.70 lakh bookings for its passenger cars. The XUV700 is on the top of the list with 78,000 bookings, with a waiting period of 18-24 months. That said, Mahindra passenger vehicles have an 11-12 per cent cancellation rate.

The XUV700 is the most sought-after new SUV of the brand. It is available in MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7 trims across petrol and diesel engine options. The AX trims appear to be popular with buyers as these variants account for 65 per cent of the total bookings, whereas the MX variants represent only five per cent.

In other news, Mahindra has announced that it will be unveiling a range of electric vehicles on 15 August, 2022. It is expected to showcase sub-compact and mid-size segment electric SUVs. Meanwhile, it will introduce the all-electric XUV300 in India sometime in Q1 of 2023.

Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 13.18 Lakh Onwards

