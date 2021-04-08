Mahindra offers customers a vehicle scrapping solution

Santosh Nair Thursday 08 April 2021, 12:16 PM

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has tied up with Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Limited (MMRPL) to offer its customers an end-to-end solution for the scrapping of vehicles. MMRPL is engaged in the business of acquiring used/end-of-life vehicles to dismantle and scrap them under the brand name of Cero.

This agreement with MMRPL will enable customers to get a hassle-free and transparent deal under one roof. Any customer intending to purchase a new Mahindra vehicle by scrapping/exchanging the old vehicle which is more than 15 years, can do so at any Mahindra dealership. While the service prevents customers from hunting for a vehicle scrapping agency/dealer, it also aims to align with the Govt’s intent to create an eco-system that eliminates old and polluting vehicles.

On the initiative, Sumit Issar, MD, Mahindra Intertrade, said, “Cero is India’s first authorised recycler for motor vehicles. While we have dismantling centres at Greater Noida, Pune, and Chennai, the collection centres are at major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. Furthermore, Cero has plans to have a presence in 25 cities within the next 10 months. The arrangement with M&M is going to strengthen this reach and benefit all Mahindra vehicle customers who are looking for solutions for scrapping their old vehicles.”