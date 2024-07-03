Mahindra Marazzo discontinued

Mahindra has delisted Marazzo MPV from its official website. The three-row, diesel-powered people mover has finally been discontinued after seven years of its official launch. The Marazzo was launched in 2018 and never received any cosmetic or feature updates in its life cycle.

The Mahindra Marazzo was available across three variants (M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus) at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 14.39 lakh. It could be had with a seven and eight-seat layout.

The Marazzo was a slow-selling product for Mahindra for a few years recording less than 100 units monthly sales.

Under the hood, the Marazzo was powered by an updated, BS6-compatible 1.5-litre diesel engine tat was tuned to produce 121bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. It was mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and the speculated automatic transmission never made it to production.

