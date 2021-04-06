Mahindra Logistics and Flipkart tie-up with for EV deployment

Santosh Nair Tuesday 06 April 2021, 15:16 PM

Flipkart has partnered with Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) as one of its key logistics partners to help fast-track the deployment of EVs across its fleet in the country.

Flipkart has committed to 100 per cent electric mobility in its logistics fleet and will deploy more than 25,000 EVs by 2030, for which, Mahindra Logistics will play a significant role, especially in working with various OEMs to help Flipkart’s sustainable transition to EVs.

Mahindra Logistics will play a significant role to help Flipkart’s sustainable transition to EVs, as the latter has committed to 100 per cent electric mobility in its logistics fleet by deploying more than 25,000 EVs by 2030.

With its vision towards sustainable business practices, Mahindra Logistics has already launched EDEL; its own electric delivery brand in late 2020. For this to work, EDEL has partnered with various consumer and e-commerce companies to provide sustainable last-mile delivery across six cities in India.

MLL through EDEL will enable Flipkart in its journey towards building a green supply chain by not only deploying a large fleet of EVs, but by also creating a conducive environment for EV deployment and operations across the country. This includes building supporting infrastructure and technology such as charging stations and parking lots, training workforce, route planning, and even battery swapping stations soon.

EDEL’s robust multi-city presence across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, with a plan to cover the top 20 cities by the end of 2021, will help facilitate a seamless and phased transition to EVs for Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain.