Mahindra Launches New XUV 3XO REVX Series Starting at Rs. 8.94 Lakh

Mahindra has expanded the XUV 3XO lineup with the launch of the new REVX series. It features three variants - REVX M, REVX M(O), and REVX A. Prices for the range start at Rs. 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom), with the aim of offering premium features at accessible price points.

The REVX M is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 110bhp and 200 Nm, paired with a manual transmission. It comes equipped with halogen projector headlamps, full-width LED DRLs, 16-inch black wheel covers, black leatherette seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with steering-mounted controls, and four speakers. Building on this, the REVX M(O) variant adds a single-pane sunroof.

The REVX A is the highest-spec among the three and gets a more powerful 1.2-litre TGDi engine, delivering 129bhp and 230Nm, available with both manual and automatic transmissions. It includes features like a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, bi-LED projector headlamps, and a six-speaker sound system.

The REVX variants are available in Galaxy Grey, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, Everest White, and Stealth Black colour options.

