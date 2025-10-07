Mahindra Launches New Bolero and Bolero Neo with Updated Styling and Features

Mahindra has launched the updated Bolero and Bolero Neo in India with refreshed designs, improved interiors, and added convenience features. The new range is priced from Rs. 7.99 lakh to Rs. 9.69 lakh for the Bolero, and from Rs. 8.49 lakh to Rs. 9.99 lakh for the Bolero Neo (ex-showroom).

The 2025 Bolero now sports a new grille, fog lamps, and diamond-cut 15-inch alloy wheels, giving it a refreshed yet rugged stance. A new Stealth Black paint option joins the existing Diamond White, DSAT Silver, and Rocky Beige colours.

Inside, it features new leatherette upholstery, revised seat contours, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with steering-mounted controls. Mahindra has also equipped it with RideFlo Tech, which enhances ride comfort and handling dynamics. Power continues to come from the 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 75bhp and 210Nm, paired with a manual gearbox and a body-on-frame setup.

The Bolero Neo, which targets urban and semi-urban buyers, receives similar updates with a new grille, dark metallic grey upsized 16-inch alloys, and fresh colour options - Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey, along with dual-tone finishes.

Its cabin gets two new interior themes - Lunar Grey and Mocha Brown, enhanced seat ergonomics with leatherette upholstery, and a new touchscreen system with a rear-view camera. The SUV also benefits from RideFlo Tech combined with MTV-CL and Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) suspension for improved stability and comfort.

Powering the Bolero Neo is the mHawk100 diesel engine that develops 100bhp and 260Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

