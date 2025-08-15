Mahindra Launches Limited-Run BE 6 Batman Edition in India

Mahindra has launched the BE 6 Batman Edition, a limited-run version created in collaboration with Warner Bros. India. Inspired by The Dark Knight Trilogy, the Batman Edition is priced at Rs. 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom, without charger) and is limited to 300 units. Bookings will open on 23 August, with deliveries to commence from 20 September.

Based on the Pack Three 79 kWh variant, the Batman Edition features exclusive design elements both inside and out. The exterior gets a custom Satin Black finish, Batman decals on the doors, 20-inch alloy wheels, Alchemy Gold-painted brake calipers, and multiple Bat emblem placements — on the hub caps, body panels, rear bumper, glass surfaces, and the infinity roof. A ‘Night Trail’ lamp projects the Bat emblem onto the ground, while special badging and stickers complete the look.

Inside, the cabin features a numbered Batman Edition plaque, charcoal leather upholstery with gold accent stitching, suede inserts, and gold detailing on the steering wheel, controls, and key fob. The Bat emblem appears on the ‘Boost’ button, seats, and dashboard graphics. The infotainment display includes a Batman-themed welcome animation, and the vehicle also offers custom exterior engine sounds inspired by the franchise.

The model is aimed at collectors and enthusiasts, and costs Rs. 90,000 more than the standard Pack Three variant of the BE 6.

