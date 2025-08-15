    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra Launches Limited-Run BE 6 Batman Edition in India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 15 August 2025,08:16 AM IST

            Mahindra has launched the BE 6 Batman Edition, a limited-run version created in collaboration with Warner Bros. India. Inspired by The Dark Knight Trilogy, the Batman Edition is priced at Rs. 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom, without charger) and is limited to 300 units. Bookings will open on 23 August, with deliveries to commence from 20 September.

            Mahindra BE 6 Right Side View

            Based on the Pack Three 79 kWh variant, the Batman Edition features exclusive design elements both inside and out. The exterior gets a custom Satin Black finish, Batman decals on the doors, 20-inch alloy wheels, Alchemy Gold-painted brake calipers, and multiple Bat emblem placements — on the hub caps, body panels, rear bumper, glass surfaces, and the infinity roof. A ‘Night Trail’ lamp projects the Bat emblem onto the ground, while special badging and stickers complete the look.

            Mahindra BE 6 Dashboard

            Inside, the cabin features a numbered Batman Edition plaque, charcoal leather upholstery with gold accent stitching, suede inserts, and gold detailing on the steering wheel, controls, and key fob. The Bat emblem appears on the ‘Boost’ button, seats, and dashboard graphics. The infotainment display includes a Batman-themed welcome animation, and the vehicle also offers custom exterior engine sounds inspired by the franchise.

            The model is aimed at collectors and enthusiasts, and costs Rs. 90,000 more than the standard Pack Three variant of the BE 6.

            Mahindra BE 6
            MahindraBE 6 ₹ 18.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Be 6 | Mahindra Be 6

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra Launches Limited-Run BE 6 Batman Edition in India

            Mahindra Launches Limited-Run BE 6 Batman Edition in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/15/2025 08:16:45

            Mahindra has launched the BE 6 Batman Edition, a limited-run version created in collaboration with Warner Bros. India. Inspired by The Dark Knight Trilogy, the Batman Edition is priced at Rs. 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift to Feature Panoramic Sunroof

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift to Feature Panoramic Sunroof

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/14/2025 11:59:37

            Skoda India is developing a facelift for the Kushaq mid-size SUV, with spy shots indicating the addition of a panoramic sunroof alongside exterior and interior updates.

            Kia Syros EV Spotted Testing for the First Time

            Kia Syros EV Spotted Testing for the First Time

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/13/2025 16:52:14

            Kia’s upcoming electric crossover, believed to be called the Syros EV, has been spotted in a heavily camouflaged prototype as it charges at an EV station.

            Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé Launched at Rs. 1.35 Crore

            Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé Launched at Rs. 1.35 Crore

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/13/2025 08:05:36

            Mercedes-Benz has expanded its performance portfolio in India with the launch of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé, priced at Rs. 1.35 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open, with deliveries set to begin immediately.

            Renault Kiger Facelift Teased

            Renault Kiger Facelift Teased

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/12/2025 16:36:04

            Renault India is set to launch the facelifted Renault Kiger on 24 August, marking the compact SUV’s first update since its 2021 debut. The teaser confirms refreshed styling and enhanced features.

            Citroen India launches new C3X with additional features, prices from Rs. 5.25 lakh

            Citroen India launches new C3X with additional features, prices from Rs. 5.25 lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/12/2025 15:57:41

            Citroen India has introduced the updated C3X range in the country, adding 15 new features and revising the line-up’s pricing. The range now starts at Rs. 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Maruti Suzuki Unveils Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition

            Maruti Suzuki Unveils Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/11/2025 09:44:16

            Maruti Suzuki has introduced the limited-edition Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition, based on the Strong Hybrid Alpha+ variant, to commemorate the 10-year milestone of its Nexa retail channel.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 11.34 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Kiger facelift

            Renault Kiger facelift

            ₹ 6.20 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Vinfast VF 6

            Vinfast VF 6

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Vinfast VF 7

            Vinfast VF 7

            ₹ 35.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE

            Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE

            ₹ 1.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC60

            Volvo XC60

            ₹ 71.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 75.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Triber

            Renault Triber

            ₹ 6.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 69.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars