Mahindra Launches BE 6 Formula E Edition in India, Prices Start at Rs 23.69 lakh

Mahindra has introduced a special Formula E-themed version of the BE 6 in India. Priced at Rs 23.69 lakh (FE2) and Rs 24.49 lakh (FE3), the new edition celebrates the brand’s motorsport legacy and its presence on the global Formula E grid.

Bookings will open on 14 January, 2026, while deliveries are set to begin on 14 February, 2026. The first 999 customers will receive exclusive benefits including racing memorabilia, a delivery-day experience box, a special edition number decal (00–99) and even their name displayed on Mahindra’s Formula E race car for the London E-Prix. Three buyers will also win an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2026 London E-Prix, subject to visa approval.

Motorsport-themed exterior and cabin

The BE 6 Formula E Edition gets a number of styling updates inspired by Mahindra’s race cars. Changes include a new front bumper, circular projector headlamps, orange accents, race-style decals, and Formula E branding across the body. The SUV can be had in Everest White, Firestorm Orange, Tango Red and Stealth Black, and rides on R19 (FE2) or R20 (FE3) alloy wheels. Other additions include orange brake calipers, a fixed glass roof with 12-stripe graphics, roof and boot spoilers, and LED signatures across the exterior.

Inside, the cabin follows a Firestorm Orange theme with contrasting inserts on the dashboard, seats, centre console and steering wheel. Unique Formula E logos, FIA-branded seatbelts, translucent door inserts, and a race-car-style start/stop flap. The FE Edition also gets a custom startup animation and Formula E-inspired exterior sound profile.

Powertrain and Performance

The special edition continues with the standard BE 6 powertrain - a 79 kWh battery, 282bhp motor, and a claimed 0 to 100kmph time of 6.7 seconds with a 202kmph top speed. Mahindra claims 500km of real-world range. Fast charging from 20 to 80 per cent is rated at 20minutes using a 180kW DC charger.

Features and Safety

The BE 6 Formula E Edition packs most of the equipment from the standard model, including dual 12.3-inch displays, Harman Kardon 16-speaker audio with Dolby Atmos, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 5G connectivity, built-in apps, wireless charging, connected-car tech (via Me4U), cabin pre-cooling and Alexa integration.

Safety kit includes six airbags, 360-degree camera, Blind View Monitor, all-wheel disc brakes, Driver Drowsiness Detection, brake-by-wire, electronic parking brake, TPMS and a high-stiffness body shell.

Mahindra | Be 6 | Mahindra Be 6 | BE 6 FE3 Edition | BE 6 FE2 Edition