Mahindra launches all new 2020 Thar in India at Rs 9.80 lakh New Mahindra Thar
Friday 02 October 2020, 12:52 PM

Mahindra has launched the second generation Thar in the country, with prices starting at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). Deliveries of the model, which is available in six colours and two trims, will begin in November.

Under the hood, the 2020 Mahindra Thar is available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 150bhp and 320Nm of torque, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. A 4x4 transfer case is offered as standard.

Exterior highlights of the next-gen Mahindra Thar include the signature multi-slat grille, circular headlamps, fender-mounted turn indicators, rectangular-shaped LED tail lights, fog lights, 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, and dual-tone bumpers. The Thar is offered in three body styles that include hard-top, soft-top, and convertible-top.

Inside, the all-new Mahindra comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a new instrument cluster with a coloured TFT display, a built-in roll cage, height and lumbar adjustment for the front seats, customisable adventure gauges, roof-mounted speakers, cruise control, steering mounted controls, and front power windows. The model receives safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill hold control, hill descent control, and TPMS.

