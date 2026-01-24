    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra Introduces Thar Roxx Star Edition with Introductory Price of Rs. 16.85 Lakh

            Saturday 24 January 2026,02:59 PM IST

            Mahindra has added a new design-led variant to its lifestyle SUV portfolio with the introduction of the Thar Roxx Star Edition. Launched at an introductory price starting from Rs. 16.85 lakh, ex-showroom, the Star Edition sits above the standard Roxx trims and is aimed at customers looking for added exclusivity and visual distinction.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Wheel

            Visually, the Star Edition stands apart with a darker, more premium appearance. It features a piano black grille, blacked-out alloy wheels, and contrast exterior detailing that enhance its rugged yet upmarket character. A new Citrine Yellow shade debuts with this edition, alongside existing colour options such as Tango Red, Everest White and Stealth Black.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Front Row Seats

            The cabin sees notable enhancements as well. Mahindra has introduced an all-black interior theme with leatherette upholstery and suede inserts, giving the SUV a more premium feel. Feature highlights include ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a surround view camera system, fully automatic climate control, sliding front armrest and rear seats with a 60:40 split and recline function. The SUV is also equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, connected car technology and a nine speaker premium audio system.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Left Front Three Quarter

            Powertrain options remain unchanged from the regular Roxx. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 176bhp and 380Nm is offered exclusively with an automatic transmission. The 2.2-litre diesel engine, which develops 172bhp and up to 400Nm of torque, can be paired with either a manual or an automatic gearbox. All variants continue to be rear wheel drive.

            MahindraThar Roxx ₹ 12.39 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            Mahindra | Thar Roxx | Mahindra Thar Roxx

