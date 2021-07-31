Mahindra extends warranty period until 31 July, 2021

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 16 May 2021, 18:54 PM

In view of the ongoing second wave of Coronavirus, Mahindra has announced the extension of the warranty period for vehicles with warranty expiring between 1 April to 31 May, 2021. The warranty period has now been auto extended till 31 July, 2021. The extension of warranty and schedule service or free service is applicable to the entire Mahindra range of passenger vehicles.

Mahindra outsold Kia Motors to claim the fourth rank in the country in April 2021. Mahindra reported cumulative sales of 18,186 units in India in April 2021 as compared to 16,643-unit sales in March 2021, thereby registering a sales growth of 9.3 per cent. The Bolero (6,152 units), Scorpio (3,577 units), and the XUV300 (4,144 units) have been the key contributors to the overall sales last month.

The new Bolero has started arriving at the dealerships and is likely to be launched in June 2021. As seen in the spy images, the updated model will offer a dual-tone paint theme along with a silver finish on the front bumper and the grille. The upcoming vehicle will be powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that generates 75bhp and 210Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard.