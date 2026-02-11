Mahindra expands after-sales network in Delhi NCR

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a major expansion of its after-sales operations in the Delhi NCR region. The initiative focuses on strengthening service infrastructure, enhancing technical capability, and improving customer convenience for both SUV and electric SUV owners.

As part of the rollout, the company has set up a 26,000 sq.ft. Mahindra Institute of Learning Excellence. The facility will be used to train service personnel across mechanical, bodyshop, and sales functions, with special emphasis on upskilling teams to handle the brand’s growing portfolio of SUVs and eSUVs.

Mahindra has also introduced dedicated electric vans for mobile service support. These eVans will provide doorstep assistance to EV customers and will be equipped to handle periodic maintenance, minor repairs, washing, wheel balancing, and other car care services. Each unit carries a battery pack with charger, hydraulic scissor lift, and essential diagnostic equipment. The brand plans to extend this service to other cities in the near future.

Further strengthening its footprint, Mahindra has added five new service touchpoints in Delhi NCR. Together, these facilities add the equivalent of 70 working bays, which is expected to reduce turnaround time and improve service accessibility. One of the new centres will cater exclusively to commercial vehicles in Northwest Delhi.

