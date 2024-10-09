Mahindra Delivers Thar ROXX #1 to auction winning buyer

The first ever Mahindra Thar ROXX, VIN 001, was handed over to Aakash Minda, executive director and CEO BV III- Plastics, Minda Group. He was the winner of a highly competitive online auction. The winning bid of ₹1.31 crore was placed, outbidding 20 active bidders in an auction conducted on carandbike.com from September 15 to September 16 2024.

The auction, which saw over 10,980 registrations, concluded with the winning bid of Rs. 1.31 crore. The SUV, delivered in New Delhi by Manjari Upadhye, CMO, Mahindra Automotive, features an exclusive badge signed by Mahindra Group Chairman Mr. Anand Mahindra and a decorative branding plate numbered 001—further solidifying its position as a collector's item.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The tremendous interest we witnessed with over 10,000 registrations for the auction speaks volumes about the passion people have for Thar ROXX. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Aakash Minda for winning the auction and securing the first-ever Thar ROXX. We are especially proud that the proceeds from this auction will support a meaningful cause, amplifying the impact of this incredible milestone.”

Mahindra | Thar Roxx | Mahindra Thar Roxx