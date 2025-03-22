Mahindra Cars to get Expensive by 3 Per Cent From April

Mahindra & Mahindra, has announced a planned price adjustment across its product portfolio. Effective April 2025, consumers can anticipate a price escalation of up to 3 per cent on both SUV and CV models.

This strategic decision is a direct response to escalating operational expenditures, primarily driven by a surge in raw material and commodity prices. The company's official statement highlighted the necessity of this adjustment to mitigate the impact of rising input costs on production. It is crucial to note that the specific percentage increase will vary depending on the model and variant within both the SUV and CV segments, reflecting the nuanced cost structures of individual vehicles.

In other news, Mahindra recently launched the XUV700 Ebony Edition at a starting price of Rs. 19.64 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV gets a blacked-out treatment inside out and is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Mahindra