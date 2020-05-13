Mahindra car offers in May 2020

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 13 May 2020, 18:35 PM

The country’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra is offering benefits across the BS6 lineup in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits and exchange bonus on any make or model. The Mahindra badged BS6 fleet includes the XUV300, XUV500, Scorpio, Bolero, Alturas G4 and the KUV100 NXT . The below mentioned offers are of Delhi and NCR and will vary in every state and from dealer to dealer. Interested customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers in the respective regions.

The Mahindra XUV300 is available with total benefits of Rs 71,500. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 37,000, corporate benefits of Rs 4,500 and exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. The baby XUV is available in BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine option. The feature loaded XUV500 attracts total benefits of Rs 34,000. This includes corporate benefits of Rs 9,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The XUV500 is available with a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine option.

The BS6 compliant Mahindra Scorpio attracts total benefits of Rs 20,000. This includes corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Scorpio SUV is available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine option. The popular selling utility vehicle, the Bolero is available with total benefit of 14,000. This includes corporate benefit of Rs 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The vehicle is available with a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra’s flagship SUV, the Alturas G4 is available with total benefit of Rs 3.15 lakh. This includes a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh, corporate discount of Rs 15,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs 1 lakh. The Alturas gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine and is available with a 4x4 version. The KUV100 NXT is available with benefits worth 58,500. This includes a cash discount of Rs 24,000, corporate benefits worth 4,500 and exchange bonus worth Rs 30,000.