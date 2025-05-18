Mahindra Bolero Neo Bold Unveiled, Listed on Website

Mahindra recently listed the Bold Edition of the Bolero Neo SUV on its official website. In line with the Black/Dark Edition trend, the updated SUV gets a cosmetic overhaul.

Externally, the Bolero Neo Bold Edition gets darkened chrome elements and black bumpers. Internally, the upholstery is now black in lieu of the standard beige shade. Since the carmaker has not furnished further details, we expect the Bold Edition theme to be available across all variants and command a premium of Rs. 30,000, given that it is an accessory pack.

The Bolero Neo Bold Edition remains mechanically unchanged, carrying the same 1.5-litre, three-cylinder diesel motor, which is paired with a manual gearbox. This setup is rated to churn out 75bhp and 200Nm torque. With over 25 years of market presence, the Bolero outdoes the Scorpio series as an individual brand.

Mahindra | Mahindra Bolero Neo | Bolero Neo