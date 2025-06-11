    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra Bolero Facelift Spy Shots, Renders Hint at Upcoming Silhouette

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Wednesday 11 June 2025,15:27 PM IST

            With the Mahindra BE6 and the XEV 9e having tasted market success in the EV segment, the carmaker has now revived an ICE model, the Bolero. A wrapped test mule of the facelifted SUV was spotted testing a few times, hinting at what its silhouette would look like.

            Mahindra Bolero Right Front Three Quarter

            An unmasked Bolero was rendered, based on current spy shots. The end result was a boxy silhouette that bore a signature Bolero design, tailgate-mounted spare tyre, flat roofline, and a refreshed grille. Mechanicals of the upcoming SUV remain unknown for now.

            Mahindra Bolero Rear View

            What we can confirm from the spy shots is the presence of flush-fitting door handles and Scorpio-N-like vertical tail lamps. Our take on this is that the upcoming Bolero may draw cosmetic inspiration from the Scorpio-N and the Thar. Additionally, the SUV may be based on the brand’s NFA platform.

            Cover Photo Media: Rushlane x Motowagon on Instagram

