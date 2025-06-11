Mahindra Bolero Facelift Spy Shots, Renders Hint at Upcoming Silhouette

With the Mahindra BE6 and the XEV 9e having tasted market success in the EV segment, the carmaker has now revived an ICE model, the Bolero. A wrapped test mule of the facelifted SUV was spotted testing a few times, hinting at what its silhouette would look like.

An unmasked Bolero was rendered, based on current spy shots. The end result was a boxy silhouette that bore a signature Bolero design, tailgate-mounted spare tyre, flat roofline, and a refreshed grille. Mechanicals of the upcoming SUV remain unknown for now.

What we can confirm from the spy shots is the presence of flush-fitting door handles and Scorpio-N-like vertical tail lamps. Our take on this is that the upcoming Bolero may draw cosmetic inspiration from the Scorpio-N and the Thar. Additionally, the SUV may be based on the brand’s NFA platform.

Cover Photo Media: Rushlane x Motowagon on Instagram

