Mahindra BE 6 Adds New Pack Three Variants with 59 kWh and 79 kWh Batteries

Mahindra has expanded the BE 6 electric SUV lineup with two newly homologated variants - Pack Three B59 (with the 59 kWh battery) and Pack Three Select B79 (with larger 79 kWh pack) .

The Pack Three B59 targets buyers who want a feature-packed mid‑trim with the 59 kWh battery, while the Pack Three Select B79 offers high‑end features along with extended range.

Both variants join the already launched Pack Two models, which now also come with the 79 kWh battery option. Under the hood, the 59 kWh versions produce 228bhp and 380Nm torque, with a claimed MIDC range of 557km. The 79 kWh variants raise output to approximately 282bhp, retaining torque at 380Nm and delivering up to 683km range as per MIDC figures.

Mahindra BE 6 variants are priced ex‑showroom in India starting from Rs. 18.90 lakh for base trims, with the Pack Two 59 kWh at Rs. 21.90 lakh and Pack Two 79 kWh at Rs. 23.50 lakh.

