Mahindra BE 6e temporarily renamed to BE 6

A few weeks ago, Mahindra launched two of its born-electric vehicles, the XEV 9e and the BE 6e, with starting prices of Rs. 21.90 lakh and Rs. 18.90 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. Now, the latter’s nameplate has entered a tiff and renamed to ‘BE 6’. This announcement has been made after a lawsuit filed by IndiGo for the terminology ‘6e’.

According to Mahindra, the trademark registration for its BE range, specifically the BE 6e is done under class 12. Moreover, Mahindra’s mark is ‘BE 6e’ and not just ‘6E’, which IndiGo uses. That said, the brand also clarified that the BE 6e differs fundamentally from IndiGo’s 6E, which represents an airline. Meanwhile, Mahindra’s focus is on an entirely different industry sector and product, eliminating any conflict.

Mahindra will continue to contest this matter in court to reserve the right to use the brand name ‘BE 6e’. Until then, the Mahindra BE 6e will be called BE 6.

