            Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e revealed ahead of official debut

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 17 November 2024,10:45 AM IST

            In the newly released teaser, Mahindra has revealed the production-ready XEV 9e and the BE 6e ahead of their global debut on 26 November. Both electric SUVs are the next step in Mahindra’s SUV game and will be underpinned by the new INGLO electric architecture.

            We are happy to report that the XEV 9e and BE 6e look very similar to their concepts when they were first showcased in 2023. Interestingly, the XEV 9e will get the new butterfly Mahindra logo on the hood, whereas the BE 6e will feature the ‘BE’ logo.

            The numerous spy pictures and now the official teasers have confirmed the XEV 9e will feature a three screens on the dashboard. Whereas, the BE 6e will get a dashboard tilted towards the driver, a flowing layout for the centre console, and a new twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

            The technical specifications are not known yet. However, we expect the models to get two battery pack options with a driving range of up to 500km on a single charge.

