    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra BE 6 Deliveries Begin in India

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Monday 24 March 2025,12:30 PM IST

            Shortly after starting deliveries of the XEV 9e, Mahindra has now started delivering the BE 6 Born-Electric SUV in India. The eSUV was launched in early 2025, with ex-showroom prices starting at Rs. 18.9 lakh.

            The Mahindra BE 6 Born-Electric SUV is available in eight colourways and five variants, with two choices of home chargers, viz. 7.2kW and 11.2kW. Battery pack options include 59kWh and 79kWh (LFP chemistry) units, giving the eSUV a claimed range of more than 500km. Performance figures stand at a zero to 100kmph acceleration of 6.7 seconds, with a top speed of more than 200kmph.

            Mahindra BE 6 Right Front Three Quarter

            With the BE 6, Mahindra has given certain standout features – lifetime warranty for the battery pack, digital cockpit design, VisionX heads-up display, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, Level 2+ ADAS, Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (DOMS), and Autopark.

            Mahindra has started delivering the top-spec, Pack Three variants of the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. Deliveries of the other variants will follow suit in a phased manner.

            Mahindra BE 6
            MahindraBE 6 ₹ 18.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Be 6 | Mahindra Be 6 | BE6 Mahindra delivery | BE6 Mahindra price

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Theme: Ivory (white) Discontinued

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Theme: Ivory (white) Discontinued

            By Dwij Bhandut03/25/2025 14:45:12

            Mahindra Thar Roxx now gets a grey interior as standard in the 4x2 variants.

            Tata Sierra EV Spied Again: Fresh Perspective!

            Tata Sierra EV Spied Again: Fresh Perspective!

            By Dwij Bhandut03/24/2025 14:32:50

            Production-spec Tata Sierra EV could make headways in the coming months.

            Mahindra BE 6 Deliveries Begin in India

            Mahindra BE 6 Deliveries Begin in India

            By Dwij Bhandut03/24/2025 11:29:54

            Mahindra BE6 Pack Three deliveries have started, with other variants being delivered phase-wise.

            Renault Triber Facelift: Test Mule Spotted on Tow Truck

            Renault Triber Facelift: Test Mule Spotted on Tow Truck

            By Dwij Bhandut03/23/2025 14:22:48

            The facelifted Renault Triber could carry over the same 1.0-litre, NA Petrol engine.

            Volkswagen Starts Production of India-bound Tera in Brazil

            Volkswagen Starts Production of India-bound Tera in Brazil

            By Dwij Bhandut03/22/2025 18:41:04

            Volkswagen Tera could launch in India by 2027.

            Mahindra Cars to get Expensive by 3 Per Cent From April

            Mahindra Cars to get Expensive by 3 Per Cent From April

            By Jay Shah03/22/2025 09:05:48

            All Mahindra SUVs to get expensive from April 2025.

            Mahindra XEV 9e Delivery Starts in India

            Mahindra XEV 9e Delivery Starts in India

            By Dwij Bhandut03/21/2025 18:15:35

            Mahindra XEV 9e is equipped with LFP battery packs, getting 59kWh and 79kWh options.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.52 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 11.14 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 8.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 4.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 48.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars