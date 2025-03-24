Mahindra BE 6 Deliveries Begin in India

Shortly after starting deliveries of the XEV 9e, Mahindra has now started delivering the BE 6 Born-Electric SUV in India. The eSUV was launched in early 2025, with ex-showroom prices starting at Rs. 18.9 lakh.

The Mahindra BE 6 Born-Electric SUV is available in eight colourways and five variants, with two choices of home chargers, viz. 7.2kW and 11.2kW. Battery pack options include 59kWh and 79kWh (LFP chemistry) units, giving the eSUV a claimed range of more than 500km. Performance figures stand at a zero to 100kmph acceleration of 6.7 seconds, with a top speed of more than 200kmph.

With the BE 6, Mahindra has given certain standout features – lifetime warranty for the battery pack, digital cockpit design, VisionX heads-up display, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, Level 2+ ADAS, Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (DOMS), and Autopark.

Mahindra has started delivering the top-spec, Pack Three variants of the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. Deliveries of the other variants will follow suit in a phased manner.

