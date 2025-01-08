    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e top variant prices start at Rs. 26.9 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Wednesday 08 January 2025,12:40 PM IST

            During its ongoing Tech Day event, Mahindra has announced the prices of the top-spec BE 6 and XEV 9e. These variants, called Pack Three, are priced at Rs. 26.9 lakh and Rs. 30.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the BE 6 and the XEV 9E, respectively. The said prices do not include the cost of a home charger.

            Mahindra BE 6 Right Front Three Quarter

            Notably, Mahindra has taken the next step for both the models by offering the ‘add your preference’ option for customers, starting 7 January. This will be followed by a phase-wise test-drive process starting from 14 January. Simultaneously, bookings of the Pack Three variants of the new EV are set to begin on 14 February, while the deliveries will start in early March.

            Mahindra BE 6 Right Front Three Quarter

            Based on the INGLO platform, the new Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 (formerly BE 6e) are powered by 79kWh and 59kWh battery packs, paired with a single electric motor each. Mahindra will commence deliveries of the 79kWh versions early next month. The company is aiming for a monthly target of 5,000 units in phase 1.

