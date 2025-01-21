Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e score five-star BNCAP safety rating

Mahindra has achieved a significant safety milestone with two of its electric SUVs, the BE 6 and XUV XEV 9e, both securing a full five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP (BNCAP).

The Mahindra BE 6 demonstrated exceptional performance in the crash tests, achieving 31.97 points out of a possible 32 in adult occupant protection. In child occupant protection, the BE 6 scored 45 out of 49 points, demonstrating a high level of safety for younger occupants.

The Mahindra XEV 9e also delivered outstanding results, achieving a perfect score of 32 out of 32 in adult occupant protection. The XEV 9e also scored 45 out of 49 points in child occupant protection, mirroring the BE 6's strong performance in this crucial category.

Both the Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e prototypes tested by BNCAP were equipped with six airbags and seatbelt reminders for all occupants.

