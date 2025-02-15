Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e garner over 30,000 bookings in one day

Mahindra opened official bookings for the XEV 9e and BE 6 on 14 February. Both cars collectively have managed to record a total of 30,179 bookings on the first day.

While the BE 6 amassed 44 per cent of the total bookings, the XEV 9e led the order book with 56 per cent. It is to be noted that Pack Three (top variant) with 79kWh battery pack accounted for 73 per cent of the cumulative bookings.

The Mahindra BE 6 prices range from 18.90 lakh to Rs. 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the XEV 9e is priced between Rs. 21.90 lakh to Rs. 30.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The battery options include 59kWh and 79kWh packs with RWD and AWD configurations.

The rivals to the Mahindra siblings include Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and Hyundai Creta EV.

