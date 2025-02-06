Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e full price list out!

Mahindra has announced the prices of all the variants of the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. The automaker will start the bookings for the same on 14 February with deliveries commencing in mid-March 2025.

However, the first phase of delivery will be for the top-spec version. Meanwhile, the other variants will be reaching customers between June and August 2025.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices for the Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e:

Variant Battery pack BE 6 XEV 9e Pack One 59kWh Rs. 18.90 lakh Rs. 21.90 lakh Pack One Above 59kWh Rs. 20.50 lakh - Pack Two 59kWh Rs. 21.90 lakh Rs. 24.90 lakh Pack Three Select 59kWh Rs. 24.50 lakh Rs. 27.90 lakh Pack Three 79kWh Rs. 26.90 lakh Rs. 30.50 lakh

Notably, the abovementioned are the ex-showroom prices and do not include the charger cost.

Mahindra | XEV 9e | Mahindra XEV 9e | Be 6 | Mahindra Be 6