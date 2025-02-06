Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e full price list out!

Mahindra has announced the prices of all the variants of the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. The automaker will start the bookings for the same on 14 February with deliveries commencing in mid-March 2025.
However, the first phase of delivery will be for the top-spec version. Meanwhile, the other variants will be reaching customers between June and August 2025.
Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices for the Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e:
Variant
Battery pack
BE 6
XEV 9e
Pack One
59kWh
Rs. 18.90 lakh
Rs. 21.90 lakh
Pack One Above
59kWh
Rs. 20.50 lakh
-
Pack Two
59kWh
Rs. 21.90 lakh
Rs. 24.90 lakh
Pack Three Select
59kWh
Rs. 24.50 lakh
Rs. 27.90 lakh
Pack Three
79kWh
Rs. 26.90 lakh
Rs. 30.50 lakh
Notably, the abovementioned are the ex-showroom prices and do not include the charger cost.