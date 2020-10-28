Mahindra accumulates 450 vehicles in one year under the 'Service on Wheels' venture

Jay Shah Wednesday 28 October 2020, 23:14 PM

Mahindra has announced that it has completed one year of operations of its ‘Service on Wheels’ program. The entire fleet under the service consists of a total 450 vehicles, including two-wheelers and vans.

Under the Service on Wheels, Mahindra offers routine maintenance services, basic repair and dry wash at the doorstep of the customer. The mobile service-ready-two-wheelers as seen in the pictures come mounted with a carrier-box on the rear seat with a set of tools, parts and lubricants for carrying out minor repairs and services. These two-wheelers are aimed to benefit urban and semi-urban areas. Whereas, the mobile vans are loaded with additional equipment and inventory and can reach deep rural areas which are usually far from Mahindra’s authorised service workshops.

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, services like interior sanitisation using the fumigation technique is also offered at the customer’s home / doorstep. Notably, this service is only available for Mahindra patrons and cannot be availed by customers having a vehicle of different brand and make. To book a service, customers can book an appointment either by contacting the nearest Mahindra service centre or digitally through the ‘With You Hamesha’ app.