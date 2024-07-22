Mahindra 5-door Thar to be called Thar Roxx

Mahindra has finally released the first teaser of the highly anticipated 5-door Thar. To be called Thar Roxx, the video reveals the exterior design and styling of the 4x4 SUV.

As seen in the teaser, the Roxx will get a longer wheelbase and added length. It will ride on redesigned wheels and circular LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The signature seven slot front grille design is now replaced by a bigger body-coloured two-deck pattern. Furthermore, the tail lamps are new and the Thar Rox will also be equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of features, the cabin of the Roxx will come equipped with a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

The Thar Roxx will most likely be offered with petrol and diesel along with manual and automatic gearboxes.

