            Made-in-India Maruti Ciaz Scores One Star in Global NCAP Crash Test

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 23 December 2025,08:00 AM IST

            The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, manufactured in India, has received its Global NCAP safety rating, and the results place it at the lower end of the safety spectrum for passenger cars tested under the current protocols. The midsize sedan achieved just one star for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and three stars for Child Occupant Protection (COP) in the assessment conducted in 2025.

            In the adult protection category, the Ciaz scored 20.86 out of 34 points. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the driver’s and front passenger’s heads were rated as well protected, but chest and foot protection for the driver was weaker. Side impact results showed good head and pelvis protection, though chest protection remained weak, and the test organisation noted that the bodyshell and footwell area were unstable and unlikely to withstand higher loadings. A side pole impact test was not performed because the Ciaz does not offer curtain airbags as standard.

            Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Front View

            For child occupant safety, the Ciaz scored 28.57 out of 49 points. When child restraints were installed rear-facing using ISOFIX anchorages, both the 18-month and three-year-old dummies were kept safe in frontal and side impacts, earning a high dynamic score. However, limitations such as the lack of three-point seatbelts in all seating positions, failure of child restraint installation in the rear centre seat, and the absence of a passenger airbag cut-off switch for rear-facing restraints negatively affected the overall child protection score.

            Global NCAP also pointed out that the Ciaz comes standard with two airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX mounts, and seatbelt reminders, but lacks advanced safety technologies such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) or lane assist, which are increasingly expected in newer models. The absence of side head protection and the unstable structural ratings were key factors behind the limited adult safety result.

            Made-in-India Maruti Ciaz Scores One Star in Global NCAP Crash Test

