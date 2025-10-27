Made-in-India Jimny 5-Door Surpasses 1 Lakh Export Units

The India-manufactured Jimny 5-door has achieved a significant milestone, with cumulative exports crossing the one-lakh unit mark. The compact off-roader, designed and built in India, has found strong footing overseas and shipped to more than 100 countries since its export operations began.

Despite this global success, the domestic story tells a contrasting tale. The Jimny’s domestic sales have remained modest, with only 27,812 units sold in India since its launch in July 2023, a fraction compared to its export figure.

Export markets such as Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Africa and Chile have embraced the Jimny in large numbers. The Japanese variant, launched as the “Nomade”, reportedly triggered an order book of 50,000 units within days of its debut.

Maruti Suzuki India’s statement on the achievement emphasised the Jimny 5-door’s role as a “Make-in-India, Sell to the World” example, underscoring how the country continues to strengthen its capabilities as a production and export hub for world-class vehicles.

