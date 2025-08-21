Lexus updates NX 350h in India

Lexus India has introduced a refreshed version of the NX 350h SUV in the Indian market. Priced from Rs. 68.02 lakh (ex-showroom) across its four trims, Exquisite, Overtrail, Luxury and F-Sport, the updated model brings thoughtful enhancements without altering the tag.

The updated NX 350h gets two new exterior shades. Radiant Red is offered on Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport trims, while White Nova is available on Exquisite, Luxury, and Overtrail variants.

Inside, Lexus has focused on quieter, cleaner comfort. Improved insulation materials reduce rear cabin noise. The climate control system gets an upgraded thicker AC filter to trap finer particles, enhancing air quality and boosting hybrid system efficiency. Ambient lighting and door warning lamps further refine the cabin experience.

Lexus has also introduced Uphill Assist Control which is integrated with the hybrid setup to smooth acceleration and deceleration on inclines.

The powertrain remains the same 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid system paired with an e-CVT, producing around 240bhp (combined), but now delivers an improved claimed efficiency of 20.26 kmpl. Bookings are open nationwide at Lexus dealerships and via the brand’s online platform, with deliveries expected to begin soon.

Lexus | Lexus NX | NX