Lexus teases new RX; to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

Lexus India has teased the fifth generation RX, which will be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo. The new RX SUV received a facelift in the international market in June this year, and it is now scheduled to arrive in India in January 2023.

The new Lexus RX is built on the TNGA-K platform. It has a new design language and a 60mm longer wheelbase than the previous generation. With a redesigned spindle grille, sleeker LED headlights and tail lamps, and a coupe-like sloping roofline, the SUV gets a more upright stance.

The interior has also been completely redesigned, with new features such as a 14-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, a wireless charging pad, a 360-degree monitor, and a digital rear-view mirror. Then there’s the ADAS suite that includes adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, active steering assist, and a collision risk monitor.

While the current Lexus RX is only available in the 450hl trim in India, the SUV is offered in a wide range of models in other international markets. However, upon its arrival in India, the Lexus RX will most likely be equipped with a strong-hybrid powertrain.

