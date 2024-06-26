Lexus recalls 113 units of RX, NX, and LS in India

Lexus India has announced a voluntary recall of 113 units of LS, NX, and RX models. The recall pertains to a fault front and/or rear-view camera. While there are no reported cases, the luxury carmaker aims to inspect and replace the part if necessary.

The following is the list of batch of affected vehicles.

Models Manufacturing date Lexus NX 17 January, 2023 to 24 February, 2023 Lexus RX 9 May, 2023 to 8 August, 2023 Lexus LS500 / 500h 20 April, 2023 to 9 August, 2023

An official statement from Lexus stated, “As a responsible corporate, Lexus India is committed to prioritising safety by ensuring the highest standards of vehicular, passenger safety and will continue to constantly innovate and enhance technology in its vehicles, in addition promptly responding to any concerns to resolve issues for our esteemed Lexus guests as quickly, conveniently, and safely as possible.

