Lexus LM 350h Updated with New Features

Lexus India has launched the updated LM 350h, its most luxurious offering yet in India.

The new LM 350h comes powered by an E20-compliant hybrid powertrain, reaffirming Lexus’ commitment to sustainability and technological progress. Among its key upgrades are a new power sliding door switch on the rear console for improved convenience, auto-dimming outside mirrors for the four-seater variant, and a newly designed rear console tray to enhance passenger comfort. Inside, the four-seater variant continues to stand out with its opulent rear-seat experience, including features that rival business-class air travel.

Speaking about the new model, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, said, “The LM is a testament to our commitment to luxury and craftsmanship. It redefines first-class travel by offering refinement, prestige, and indulgence for our guests in India.”

The new Lexus LM 350h is now available across Lexus Guest Experience Centres, with deliveries commencing immediately.

