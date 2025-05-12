Lexus LM 350h bookings Reopen

Lexus India is once again accepting orders for the LM 350h, ending an eight-month hiatus that began in September 2024 due to global supply chain snags and a backlog of eager customers. Launched in March 2024, the LM 350h is a Rs. 88 lakh alternative to the Toyota Vellfire.

Powering the LM is a 2.5-litre petrol engine coupled with a hybrid system, delivering a combined output of 253.5bhp and 239 Nm torque. An e-CVT delivers power to all four wheels.

The front of the LM 350h is dominated by Lexus's signature spindle grille, contrasted by sleek LED headlights and vertically stacked fog lamps. Electrically operated sliding rear doors and 19-inch alloy wheels give it a premium look. The rear is distinguished by a connected LED tail light design.

Inside, the LM 350h offers a choice of Black or Solis White upholstery and four- or seven-seat layouts. The cabin features a 14-inch infotainment system, a massive 48-inch rear entertainment screen, and four-zone climate control along with a 23-speaker sound system.

