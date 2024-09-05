Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition launched in India at Rs. 69.70 lakh

Lexus India has launched the ES Luxury Plus Edition at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 69.70 lakh.

The special edition costs same as the Luxury variant but gets extra fitments. This includes silver finish on front grille, chrome garnish for tail lamps, illuminated scuff plates, rear seat pillows, and puddle lamps with Lexus brand logo.

The Lexus ES Luxury Plus continues to be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain. It is tuned to have a combined output of 200bhp and is paired with an e-CVT unit.

The rivals to the ES include the Toyota Camry, Skoda Superb, Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Lexus | ES | Lexus ES