Santosh Nair Friday 03 July 2020, 17:06 PM

Largest pre owned BMW showroom opens in Bengaluru

BMW Group India opened its largest pre-owned outlet ‘BMW Premium Selection’ (BPS) at Sonnappana Halli Bethahalasoor Post on the New Airport Road in Bengaluru. This new facility covers an area of 7,500 sq. ft. which easily allows it to have 15 cars on display, along with a sales and customer lounge.

Since BPS’ launch in 2011, BMW Group India has established 24 such showrooms across India in a bid to offer customers the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles. They BMW cars are carefully selected and comprehensively examined for quality.

As such, each of their cars come with a full, detailed history about its servicing, maintenance and repairs. In addition to the attractive finance options, buyers can also choose a trade-in offer for a fair exchange value, hassle-free documentation and evaluation of their vehicle at their doorstep.

Arlindo Teixeira, President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Premium Selection offers an entry into the world of ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ for our discerning consumers with complete peace of mind. Each pre-owned vehicle sold under the BMW Premium Selection, promises to be a best pick in terms of value, quality and service in the used car market. There is a massive potential in the premium pre-owned car market in India, and Bengaluru is one of the key markets for us. With the launch of Navnit Motors - BMW Premium Selection, we are setting a new benchmark in the premium pre-owned car market and bringing JOY closer to our potential customers.”