            Land Rover Defender Octa with Twin Turbo V8 Launched in India

            Dwij Bhandut

            Friday 28 March 2025,16:00 PM IST

            Jaguar Land Rover recently launched its most powerful Defender – the Octa, starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 2.59 crore. This iteration is essentially a more rugged off-roader, and the most luxurious iteration of the Defender. Here’s everything you need to know about the Defender Octa and its special edition, the Defender Octa First.

            The Defender Octa is by far the toughest, most capable, and the most luxurious member of the Defender 4x4 family. Powered by a 4.4-litre Twin Turbo, mild-hybrid V8 engine, the SUV churns out 626.26bhp and 750Nm torque, enabling a standstill to 100kmph acceleration time of 4 seconds. The chassis has been reworked to include a 6D dynamic suspension and other revised components. The Defender Octa has a bolder stance as compared to its predecessor, standing 28mm higher and 68mm wider, courtesy of the newer suspension system. As a result, the Octa’s effective ground clearance now stands at 323mm. The exterior has also been reworked, with new bumpers and a tougher underbody protection, effectively giving it a 100m higher water wading capacity than the existing Defender. The SUV can now wade through up to 1 metre water.

            Land Rover Defender Left Front Three Quarter

            The Defender’s Octa moniker comes from the octahedral shape of a diamond – something that gives the toughest and most desirable mineral its distinctive appearance and durability. This shape also inspires the SUV’s encircled diamond graphic, including a gloss black diamond within a machined and sandblasted titanium disc located on each signature graphic panel.

            Land Rover Defender Grille

            The special edition of the Land Rover Defender Octa, also called the Defender Octa First Edition, will only be produced in the first year of its production cycle. It features a Faroe Green theme, complemented by chopped carbon fibre inserts and 20-inch alloys. The special edition gets a Khaki and Ebony Ultra-fabric PU upholstery, which the brand claims, is 30 per cent lighter than traditional leather. The chopped carbon fibre is carried over to the centre console and front seatbacks.

            Land Rover Defender
            Land Rover | Land Rover Defender | Defender | Defender Octa | Land Rover Defender Octa

            All Popular Cars