Lamborghini Urus SE arrives in India; Priced at Rs 4.57 crore

The Lamborghini Urus has entered its next stage in India with the launch of the SE hybrid model priced at Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom). The SE means it’s a hybrid (a first for the Urus) and this comes courtesy of a 25.7kWh battery pack and electric motor working in tandem with the 4.0-litre V8. This teamwork has resulted in 789bhp/800Nm, a 59km electric only range and very respectable 0-100kmph time of 3.4 seconds! All of this is channelled to all four wheels via an AWD system and eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The SE brings some of the MY2024 updates to the car for the Indian market like some of the interior trims and updates to the infotainment system including a bigger screen for both displays. The Urus maintains elements like the coupe SUV shape and aero elements for the body but gets new wheels.

Bookings for Lamborghini’s super SUV have opened today and go up against cars like the Bentley Bentayga the Rolls Royce Cullinan and the Ferrari Purosangue in the Indian car market.

